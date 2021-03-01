By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The start of the work week — and a new month — will be a damp and chilly one. Expect rainy and breezy conditions on Monday morning, but with some sunshine by lunchtime.
Officially, Monday will be a mild day with a high near 50, but the warmth will be short lived. A powerful cold front will move in by evening and will knock temps down by nearly 30 degrees.
Strong winds and cold air will make for a frigid Tuesday morning with actual temps in the teens and low 20s, but feeling closer to 0 in New York City. Well north and west, temps could feel like double digits below 0, a harsh reminder that we’re still in winter.