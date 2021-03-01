NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Daily vaccinations are now at 1.7 million Americans, with the total now over 49 million who have gotten at least one shot.

That number is expected to go up even faster with the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on what that means and which vaccine you should get.

Nearly 4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were on their way to vaccination sites around the country on Monday, and the company says 20 million doses will be available by the end of this month and 100 million by the end of June.

That’s good news for people like Jeanne Kelly, who has been quarantined at home.

“I think it’s fabulous because, hopefully, I can get an appointment then, because it has been very challenging trying to get it. So I’m excited that there’s more vaccines available,” Kelly said.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the third authorized COVID-19 shot, along with Moderna and Pfizer. It’s first one that requires just one shot and can be stored in standard refrigerators.

But the efficacy rate to prevent getting sick from COVID isn’t as high with Johnson & Johnson as with Moderna or Pfizer. That has left Kelly to ask if she should wait and try to get two doses of the other vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts say no. You should take whichever vaccine you can get because trial data shows Johnson & Johnson is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorski also pointed out that the vaccine’s overall efficacy rate included trials in countries with new, difficult variants, including Brazil and South Africa.

“Our vaccine showed 85% effectiveness in severe disease and it kept all of the patients out of the hospital and from dying,” Gorski said.

We probably won’t see much easing of vaccine shortages until Johnson & Johnson ramps up its shipping in a few weeks. Pfizer and Moderna have promised 600 million doses by the summer. Plus, Novavax and AstraZeneca are finishing their clinical trials soon. It’s looking like anyone who wants a vaccine can get one by summer.