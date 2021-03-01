NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men robbed and attacked a woman during a violent home invasion in Queens.
It happened around 7 p.m. in Flushing on Feb. 26.
The men following the woman, 35, into her apartment after she took out the trash, according to police.
The suspects allegedly threw the woman to the ground, pointed a gun at her head, then stole $3,000, two iPhones, a designer handbag and credit cards.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.