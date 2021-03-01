NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the new Johnson & Johnson is expected to arrive in the city in just a matter of days.

The city hopes to use the single-dose vaccinations to bring equity to communities that have been left behind.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sancezh reported, 87-year-old Gladys Leddy, of Washington Heights, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, has diabetes, is non-communicative and homebound. Her daughters have been desperately trying to get her vaccinated, but their efforts have been fruitless.

Now, they have hope, with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to arrive in New York City by next week.

“A blessing, call it what it is, a blessing,” her daughter, Debra Leddy, told Sanchez.

“We’re going to make sure everyone is served, including the communities hit hardest by COVID,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “We’re going to make sure everyone is included, no one is left out.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot. It was 66% effective in a clinical trial, compared to the 90%-plus effectiveness of two-dose vaccines, like Moderna and Pfizer.

“When it comes to preventing hospitalizations and death, it is extremely effective — and just as effective as the other ones,” said Dr. Jay Varma.

With a focus on equity, the city will send them to vaccination sites in the most marginalized and hard to reach communities, targeting seniors, especially those who aren’t able to leave home.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to ship and to store and use. And that’s an unmitigated positive thing,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “That means we can reach more people with a vaccine that will save lives.”

The wait for a more convenient vaccine may be over, but those who need it most worry the bigger challenge will be getting on the list to receive the shot.

“I know that the city is inundated with numerous people trying to get information,” said Debra Leddy. “I understand that wholeheartedly. I just need to get it out there that homebound people are just as vulnerable as the people in the nursing homes, because they depend on others to take care of themselves.”

Getting protection from the virus, in a single visit, would certainly be a game changer.