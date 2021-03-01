NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx need help identifying a person seen on video with a little girl shortly before the child was found abandoned.

The girl, who said her name is Sidaya, is about 4 years old and was found alone at Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street just after midnight on Feb. 27, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday.

About 10 minutes before the girl was found, police say she was captured on surveillance video with a woman at 679 Fox Street.

The woman was last seen walking westbound on Leggett Avenue. She’s described as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and in her mid-20s.

Police want to know if anyone can confirm the woman’s identity or the girl’s. No one at a school, a church, and a women and children’s residence in the area seemed to recognize them.

CBS2 showed the photos and video to others in the area.

“That’s rare. I have yet to see any child out here at midnight,” one person said.

“There’s people that really want their children and don’t have them, and then you see people doing this to their kids. It’s really unfortunate,” said another.

“It’s a hurtful feeling,” another person said.

The child was found about .5 miles from the 41st police precinct.

She was checked out at a hospital and is said to be OK. She’s now in the care of Children’s Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.