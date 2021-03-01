NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing restaurants and assaulting people in Manhattan.
The man is wanted in five crimes between Feb. 9 and 23, police say.
He's accused of stealing an iPad, cash register and cash from three different restaurants.
He’s also suspected of stabbing a 38-year-old man and hitting a 60-year-old woman in the head with a bag.
Police hope the public can help identify him.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.