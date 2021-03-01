NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy is expanding COVID vaccine eligibility in New Jersey.
Teachers and other essential workers will soon qualify for the shot.
Starting March 15, Pre-K to 12th grade educators and support staff will be eligible.
Child care, transportation and public safety workers will also qualify.
“It’s an imperative of ours to get school, and get that back up on its feet,” Murphy said Monday. “Certainly the vaccine is not a magic wand… in terms of a school district. But, boy it’s a big, positive factor, which is why we’re proceeding as we are.”
