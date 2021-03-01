Expect on and off rain this morning with things wrapping up around midday… leftover showers east until about 2 PM. The winds will pick up through this afternoon… WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 4 PM… and peak late tonight with gusts to about 50 mph.
At the same time, much colder air will rush into our area… feeling like the 30s by late this afternoon… feeling like the single digits by daybreak tomorrow.
Tomorrow will be considerably cold with a gusty wind still in place and temperatures running nearly 10 degrees below normal. We’ll max out in the mid 30s, but it will only feel like the teens and 20s.
After a cold start to the day, temperatures bounce back nicely on Wednesday with highs near 50.