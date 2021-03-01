TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fans can return to New Jersey’s largest sports and entertainment arenas starting Monday.
Venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of seats occupied.
Outdoor venues with over 5,000 seats, like Met-Life Stadium, can be at 15% capacity.
RELATED: Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center Set To Welcome Back Spectators
Face coverings and social distancing are required.
New Jersey houses of worship can also host at 50% capacity.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage