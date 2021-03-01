COVID AnniversaryToday Marks 1 Year Since 1st Case Detected In New York
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Fans can return to New Jersey’s largest sports and entertainment arenas starting Monday.

Venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of seats occupied.

Outdoor venues with over 5,000 seats, like Met-Life Stadium, can be at 15% capacity.

Face coverings and social distancing are required.

New Jersey houses of worship can also host at 50% capacity.

