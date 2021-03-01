NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 14-year-old boy was robbed inside a Bronx laundromat.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 inside 4 Bros Laundromat on East 167th Street.
Surveillance video shows two suspects enter the establishment and approach the teen.
Police said they simulated a weapon before stealing his iPhone and Airpods, worth about $1,500.
The victim was not hurt, and the suspects took off heading north on 167th Street toward Clay Avenue.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.