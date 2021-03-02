NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s a bitter, blustery Tuesday across the Tri-State Area.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, babies were bundled up for playtime in Central Park, and biting winds made the American Flag stand at attention. The pristine blue skies and unfiltered sunshine were deceiving on the winter day.

“I can barely feel the sun touching me right now,” Nicole Martinez told Murdock.

The woman from Puerto Rico was celebrating her birthday in the Big Apple with her extended family.

“Inside a freezer,” she said.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

Not too far off. The lake behind them was partially frozen. Wind chills in the single-digits cut right down to the bone.

“We didn’t expect it to be so low, the temperatures today,” said Cathyria Marrero, also of Puerto Rico.

Arctic air and winds gusting beyond 40 miles per hour sent wind chills plummeting through the wee hours of the morning. It felt like 10-below in Monticello, 1-below in White Plains and 4 on the plus side at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

For Beau the Pomeranian, it was perfect weather. The cold put a little more pep in his step.

“He smiles more,” owner Martin Rook said.

MORE STORM INFORMATION FROM NYC:

Rook and Richard White agreed the sunshine compensates for the cold.

“I’d rather have cold and beautiful, sunny skies than rainy and warm,” said White.

Amy Stallnack knew what to expect and dressed for the occasion.

“I really feel like I’m tired of it,” she said. “I’m still going to get my four or five miles in, no matter what.”

Still, she prefers the cold go away.