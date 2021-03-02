NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man seen on video stealing money from a laundromat in the Bronx.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 21 inside the business on Intervale Avenue near Fox Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk into an empty office and remove cash from a drawer.
Police said he stole approximately $400 before heading east on Intervale Ave.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.