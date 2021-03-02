CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Celebrity TV doctor Dr. Oz helped rescue a man at Newark Airport on Monday.

Just after 11 p.m., Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw a man collapse at the baggage claim area in Terminal A.

The man wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The officer called for backup and started CPR.

Dr. Oz, who was also at baggage claim, rushed over to help.

Other officers soon arrived and used a defibrillator on the man. After furthering CPR, he was breathing on his own.

The 60-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for more evaluation.

