NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Celebrity TV doctor Dr. Oz helped rescue a man at Newark Airport on Monday.
Just after 11 p.m., Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant saw a man collapse at the baggage claim area in Terminal A.
The man wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse. The officer called for backup and started CPR.
Dr. Oz, who was also at baggage claim, rushed over to help.
Other officers soon arrived and used a defibrillator on the man. After furthering CPR, he was breathing on his own.
The 60-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for more evaluation.