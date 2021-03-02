NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one New York lawmaker is hinting towards a possible run for governor.
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin says he is weighing his options while also calling on the governor to step down.
“I am actively exploring running for governor in 2022 against Andrew Cuomo,” Zeldin said. “I don’t believe that the governor should be re-elected to a fourth term. Personally, I believe the governor should resign. I don’t think he is going to resign, but I believe that he should. He’s been there too long, and it’s time to go.”
Zeldin criticized Cuomo’s handling of the COVID pandemic, including the undercounting of nursing home deaths.