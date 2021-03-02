NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to honor the Black experience in New York City, the Parks Department has launched a project to rename parks or park spaces after prominent Black Americans.
New Yorkers are invited to submit recommendations for Black leaders with a cultural relevance or meaningful connection to their neighborhoods.
Submissions will be accepted through March 8. Selected names will be announced on June 19 to commemorate the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth.
To make a suggestion, visit nycgovparks.org/park-features/renaming-project.