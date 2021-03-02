NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Prudential Center is set to welcome back spectators for Tuesday’s game between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, fans should check their tickets to see where their seats are. That will let them know which entrance they’re supposed to use.

People will undergo temperature checks and pass through metal detectors. Masks are required, and bags are not allowed.

“There are no testing requirements, so we just ask everybody to follow the Prudential Center pledge, which is also found on our website and it details all the requirements of staying healthy before coming to the arena,” Prudential Center Vice President of Event Operations Joseph Altenau told Gainer.

— Prudential Center (@PruCenter) March 2, 2021

Seats will be in pods of twos and fours. The rest are zip-tied off, and some still have cardboard cutouts.

The arena will be at 10% capacity Tuesday. Normally, it seats nearly 20,000 people, but there will be about 1,800 fans.