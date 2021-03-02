BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials say the deaths of a mother and child whose bodies were found in a New Jersey pond were accidental.
The bodies of 35-year-old Warda Syed and her 11-year-old son, Uzair Ahmed, were found in a pond in Grace Lord Park in Boonton on Feb. 23.
The Morris County medical examiner says the manner of death for both is accidental, and it’s not believed any criminal activity was involved.
The Morris County prosecutor’s office says no further comment on the circumstances of the incident will be released out of respect and consideration for the family.
The night the bodies were discovered, Syed’s 6-year-old son was found alone in a car nearby, calling for his mother. Police followed footprints to the water and discovered his mom and older brother.
Someone who knows the family told CBS2 Syed’s husband has cancer. He also said she lost a brother and a sister to the coronavirus.