ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The countdown to summer is on for many.

Can you picture it already? Blanket on the sand, strolling the boardwalk in the hot summer sun, sipping a cold drink seaside. Asbury Park awaits your business.

Patty Barber, general manager of the Silverball arcade, tells CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock despite a late start last year, business proved better than expected.

“My gut, having watched this all the way through, is that we have a great summer again,” Barber said.

The draw at Silverball is pristine pinball machines.

A boardwalk block away you’ll spot Bettie’s Bombshells, home to bright, bold custom designs by Tara Elliott. Doors open to the public April 1.

“If you’re in this kind of business on the boardwalk, you’re not sitting it out. If you do, you’re not here,” Elliott said.

While neighbors shuttered, she took her product online and on the road.

“Giving people something to be positive and something to look forward to,” she said.

She started a fashion rock show in partnership with McCloone’s supper club right next door.

Manager Gregory Tazzi at Tim McCloone’s Supper Club says take-out food and drinks boosted business big time last summer. This year, capacity is key…

“Now we’re up to 35%, spring coming, we’re hoping for 50%. We’ll see how it goes,” he said.

Those trying to sink toes in the sand didn’t find as much joy in Asbury Park last year with seasonal beach capacity limited by half. Founder of Juice Basin, Regina Flimin, witnessed the disappointment…

“They would stop in here, literally like a family of five or six, bawling their eyes out because they could not get on the beach,” she said.

She’s hoping the city will communicate better with the public.

Here’s a start…

“Last year, I was telling people not to come. This year, I’m telling you to come back,” Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said.

Quinn says seasonal beach pass sales will not be limited, but daily passes may be restricted.

There will be enhanced safety measures for visitors and foot pedals for water fountains and showers.

Officials and business owners implore people to come and spend money along the shore.