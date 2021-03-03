NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video in broad daylight on a Bronx sidewalk.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on White Plains Road near East 226 Street.
Surveillance video shows one suspect knocked a 61-year-old man to the ground, then a second suspect kicks him in the face.
Several people can be seen walking by without stopping.
Police said the suspects took more than $800 from the man’s pockets and took off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with pain and cuts on his lip and head.
