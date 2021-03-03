NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Big announcements were made Wednesday for people in New York and New Jersey tired of COVID-19 restrictions.

There is now a timetable for when people could start seeing shows again, and there has also been an easing on certain travel restrictions, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

New York and New Jersey have already started allowing gatherings at big arenas. Now, smaller venues will be allowed to open up. The governors in both states outlined Wednesday how things are changing for the better.

The dark lights on Broadway could soon become bright again. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced rules for arenas with less than 10,000 people, places like Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center and comedy clubs across the city.

Beginning April 2, so-called events arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity, with up to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

With testing, those numbers can go up.

“You can go up to 150 people indoor with testing requirements for going from 100 to 150, and then for outdoor events up to 500 outdoors with testing,” New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said.

People would still need to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Your trip to the venue could be made easier with an Empire Pass, something that has already been tested at Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center. It’s an app that, with your permission, registers all your COVID tests, making it easier for admission.

“And then you can then show proof of a negative test upon entrance to any of these events that require testing,” Mujica said.

There has been opposition to the Empires Pass, with privacy groups saying that requiring vaccine passports will lead to discrimination in gaining access to variety of public spaces, ranging from work to school, and even grocery stores.

The governor also issued new travel guidance. Domestic travelers are no longer required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of full vaccination.

“International travelers, you have to continue to follow the CDC quarantine guidelines,” Cuomo said.

New Jersey is also making changes.

“Aspects of life are beginning to feel a little bit more normal,” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Murphy said Wednesday that sleepaway camps can resume this summer and beginning Friday wedding receptions can go to 35% indoor capacity, up to 150 persons, and 150 persons outdoors.

“Indoor receptions must abide by our indoor dining guidance, which requires that people eat and drink while they are seated and wear face coverings at all other times,” Murphy said.

Those changes take effect on Friday at 6 a.m.