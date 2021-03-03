NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a public briefing Wednesday, for the first time in a week.

It comes amid mounting scandals, including accusations of sexual harassment.

The governor faces allegations from three women in their 20s and 30s, two who worked with him at different times.

The latest woman, Anna Ruch, met Cuomo at a wedding for one of his top aides, Gareth Rhodes. She claims to The New York Times the governor touched her face and kissed her inappropriately.

After the allegations surfaced Monday, Rhodes’ wife expressed support for Ruch on social media, saying “I am so proud of Anna for sharing her story. This pattern of behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Rhodes has left Cuomo’s office and returned to the state Department of Financial Services, CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer learned Wednesday.

Referencing earlier allegations in a statement, the governor said in part, “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. I am truly sorry.”

Members of his own party have called for him to resign, but party Chairman Jay Jacobs urged Democrats to wait before taking sides.

“I am not fast to just cast aside someone who has done so much for the state,” Jacobs told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas. “I don’t agree with everything, and most certainly these allegations are disturbing.”

New York State requires employers to have a written sexual harassment policy and mandates annual training for employees. Cuomo signed the law in support of the #MeToo movement.

Meanwhile, the governor is also on the verge of losing some of his emergency powers during the pandemic. The Legislature’s deal to scale back his executive powers could be voted on as early as Friday, while the move has been considered for weeks.