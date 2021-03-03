NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A local chef helped feed thousands of families in the Bronx on Wednesday.
Millie Peartree and her organization "Full Hearts, Full Bellies" hosted an event Wednesday to provide food, PPE and household essentials to people in need.
Additionally, Tyson Foods donated 39,000 pounds of protein to the cause.
"We just wanted to make sure most importantly, not only through Black History Month, Women's History Month, we want to make sure we be of service to our community indefinitely regardless of the time of year or the climate," Peartree said.
She and her organization have provided more than 50,000 meals to the community since April 2020.