BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Long Island on Wednesday, and one batch, delivered to Northwell Health in Bay Shore, went immediately into the arm of a lucky patient who was being discharged.

Sixty-seven-year-old Susan Maxwell-Trumble, of Babylon, left South Shore University Hospital with more than a new hip.

She was among the first in the country to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“A breeze. For some reason, I am very relaxed right now,” Maxwell-Trumble said.

Johnson & Johnson’s version is a one-shot vaccine that can be stored in a regular refrigerator, unlike Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer and Moderna also require two doses to be effective.

“I’m excited because I have been wanting to get this shot,” Maxwell-Trumble said.

“I was emotional. What a brave person she is. Very proud of her, and then everyone else can follow in her footsteps,” said Allen Trumble, Maxwell-Trumble’s husband.

“What do you say to the millions of Americans jealous of you right now?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked.

“Don’t be, but, you know, take precautions,” Maxwell-Trumble said.

The arrival of a third vaccine is important because millions of New Yorkers have been frustrated trying to get appointments for the coveted shots.

“There have to be brighter skies ahead,” one person said.

“The more vaccines, the better,” another person said.

Still, there were some skeptics on Long Island.

“Not vaccinated in general, absolutely not,” one man said.

Others favor Pfizer and Moderna.

“I think it was 85% effective, they’re saying, with Johnson & Johnson. That’s better than zero,” one person said.

It’s 85% effective in protecting against severe disease and 100% against hospitalization and death.

“The data available for this Johnson & Johnson vaccine is powerful,” said Dr. Jay Enden, with South Shore University Hospital.

“I believe it’s going to work. I have to believe it’s going to work,” Maxwell-Trumble said.

Maxwell-Trumble and her family hope to help lead the way out of the pandemic.