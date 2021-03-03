CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
UNION COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey State Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease.

It’s happening in Union County.

Health officials say cases were reported between Feb. 3-26.

There have been 14 confirmed cases. One of those patients has died.

The health department says the patient who died was a Union County man in his late 60s.

“This is a continuing investigation. The risk to anyone who lives in Union County is very small,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said in a statement.

Doctors say Legionnaires’ symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache.

