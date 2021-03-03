By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
I hope everyone got outside today and enjoyed the pleasant sunshine and above average temps! Because it all goes away in the next 48 hours.
Waking up: temps are already 15 degrees colder than today’s high. By Friday morning, we are firmly in the 20s, feeling even colder thanks to another cold Canadian front.
The weekend remains under the cold spell, too. Sunday’s high should only hit the lower 40s, and that is the warmer half of the weekend. Saturday is forecast to be in the upper 30s.
By next Tuesday, we are back into a warmer swing with temps getting close to 60 for a string of days.