NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days after the nation’s third coronavirus vaccine was approved, it’s about to go into the arms of New Yorkers.

Starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, qualifying Bronx residents can make appointments for the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and they could receive it as early as Thursday.

The governor has launched a new pilot program to begin administering the single-shot vaccine to eligible New Yorkers at three state-run sites. He said it “will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots in arms as possible.”

The plan is to open the sites 24/7 and administer shots overnight — starting at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, then the New York State Fair and Jacob Javits Center on Friday. Appointments can start being made the day before.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people showed up at the Javits Center in Manhattan and were met with long lines of up to four hours. Officials say as they expand the vaccine to more New Yorkers, there might be some growing pains.

This comes as President Joe Biden directed every state to count educators as essential, with the hopes of fully reopening schools.

“We want every educator, school staff member and child caretaker to receive one shot by the end of March,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new variant spreading rapidly in New York is causing concern, because it’s showing it can evade some treatment. In Washington Heights where it was first detected, 26% of last week’s positive cases were the new B1526 strain — that’s up from 12% in February.

“I don’t want to be hospitalized,” one resident said.

“It makes people more at risk, so it’s a little bit scary,” another added.

It also caught the attention of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“We certainly are taking the New York variant — the 526 — very serious,” he said.

Local lawmakers say the rate of the new variant seems to be doubling ever 12 days.

“I think this is a moment for real concern and precautions,” said New York City Councilman Mark Levine.

Some leaders have asked the federal government to send vaccines to community doctors and mom-and-pop pharmacies, so people will comfortable getting the shot before the virus mutation takes over.

Another community-focused vaccination site opens Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Yonkers.

The partnership between FEMA and the state is part of the effort to bring the vaccine to underserved communities.

People living in parts of Yonkers and Mount Vernon can scheduled appointments through the state’s website or by calling the vaccination hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.