MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Suffolk County police officers are suspended without pay following a violent arrest that was captured on body cam video.
Officers can be seen throwing the suspect, Christopher Cruz, to the ground and kicking him. Cruz allegedly led them on a chase last week while driving a stolen Jeep.
Cruz allegedly rammed a patrol car at a gas station and later struck another police vehicle before crashing the Jeep in Mount Sinai.
Three other officers and a supervisor have been placed on modified duty. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office is investigating.