NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the woman who was caught on video walking late Friday night with a little girl moments before the child was found alone in the Bronx.
Charges against 32-year-old Sadeekah Abdul Salaam include child abandonment and reckless endangerment.
Sources tell CBS2 Salaam is the girl’s mother.
MORE: Police Trying To Identify Woman Seen With Little Girl Shortly Before Child Found Abandoned In Bronx
The girl, believed to be about 4 years old, is now in the care of the city.