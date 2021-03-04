LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Long Island nurse convicted of killing a mother who was an anti-gang activist was sentenced to nine months in prison Thursday.
CBS's Andrea Grymes reported Annmarie Drago was sentenced to nine months for criminally negligent homicide and six months on misdemeanor charges to be served concurrently.
Drago’s lawyers said they would appeal.
A jury found Drago guilty in March 2020 of running over Evelyn Rodriguez near a memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, who was allegedly murdered at the hands of MS-13.
Drago dismantled and destroyed the memorial because she thought it might affect potential buyers of her family home on the same cul-de-sac.
Drago, who suffers from PTSD, said she had a panic attack and tried to flee when she was confronted, and didn’t see Rodriguez before driving over her.
Rodriguez, from Brentwood, was a national symbol in the fight against gangs after her daughter's murder in 2016.
In court, Drago apologized to Rodriguez’s family and said she takes responsibility for the accident.