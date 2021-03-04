MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Nassau County doctor charged with murder is accused of overprescribing addictive drugs that resulted in five deaths.

Dr. George Blatti, 75, had previously been charged, but prosecutors say further investigation warranted the unprecedented murder charges, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.

“Geraldine Sabatasso, Michael Kizner, Robert Milelinis, Sean Quigley and Diane Woodring,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas listing the names of Blatti’s alleged victims with their loved ones standing nearby.

The victims, in their 30s and 40s, struggled with pain and needed help. They got a death sentence instead, allegedly from Blatti.

Blatti faces five counts of murder, the first such charges in New York State against a doctor for depraved indifference to human life.

“We allege that this defendant cravenly continued to prescribe shockingly reckless and foreseeably lethal doses of dangerous painkillers,” Singas said.

Prosecutors say Blatti would write prescriptions in his car outside a doughnut shop in Rockville Centre, a hotel and inside a storefront in Franklin Square. The prescriptions included staggering quantities of opioids and deadly combinations.

“His prescription pad was as lethal as any murder weapon,” said Singas.

The Malverne doctor was charged with lesser crimes in 2019, but prosecutors say further investigation revealed Blatti ignored warnings from insurance companies, the state and patients themselves.

“Relatives of his patients called him, demanding him to stop prescribing opioids to their loved ones,” said Singas.

The victims – all suffering from acute pain following surgeries – were prescribed a deadly cocktail of pills by the thousands.

“I don’t care what you look like. I don’t care if you’re on the corner with a hoody on, you dress with a suit on, you dress like a pharmacist or a doctor. We will spend the time and the effort to come after you and hunt you down,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Blatti entered a not guilty plea and declined to comment. His request for home detention due to this poor health was denied.

Singas said the unprecedented murder charges were warranted because of the defendant’s wonton disregard for so many lives. She said Blatti is basically a serial killer.