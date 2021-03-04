NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An internal review has cleared a New Rochelle police officer who was involved in a deadly shooting of violating any departmental procedures.
Officer Alec McKenna shot and killed 24-year-old Kamal Flowers on June 5, 2020.
Flowers, a recently released felon, was armed with a gun, fleeing a traffic stop.READ MORE: Westchester District Attorney: Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Kamal Flowers
McKenna said Flowers pointed the weapon at him and refused to drop it.
In November, a grand jury cleared McKenna of any criminal wrongdoing.