NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An internal review has cleared a New Rochelle police officer who was involved in a deadly shooting of violating any departmental procedures.

Officer Alec McKenna shot and killed 24-year-old Kamal Flowers on June 5, 2020.

Flowers, a recently released felon, was armed with a gun, fleeing a traffic stop.

McKenna said Flowers pointed the weapon at him and refused to drop it.

In November, a grand jury cleared McKenna of any criminal wrongdoing.

