NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating another attack in the subway system.
This one happened around 5:30 a.m. on Valentine's Day at the Nostrand Avenue stop in Brooklyn.
Police said the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman on the A train platform and asked her for a dollar.
He became upset when she said she didn’t have any money and allegedly punched her in the head.
Police said the victim suffered minor cuts to the right side of her head.
