NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down the suspects behind a shooting inside a laundromat in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 23 inside Oceanview Laundromat on Ocean Avenue.READ MORE: Police: 14-Year-Old Robbed Inside Bronx Laundromat
Police said one suspect assaulted the 37-year-old victim before a second suspect shot him multiple times in his legs.READ MORE: Police: Man Seen On Video Stealing Cash From Bronx Laundromat
Surveillance video captured the whole scuffle.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
