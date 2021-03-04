NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio took on Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday, amid the governor’s sexual harassment scandal.

As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor criticized Cuomo for his response to the allegations against him.

“He was disrespectful to the people of New York City,” de Blasio said.

Cuomo’s favorite punching bag punched back on Thursday.

De Blasio was furious that even in the middle of an emotional apology to three women he’s accused of sexually harassing, the governor found time to knock New York City and, by extension, the man in charge.

“You also have New York City, which is in a very precarious situation. It’s teetering, to use a word. Crime is up, homelessness is up. We have to get New York City functional again, and safe again,” Cuomo said Wednesday.

After Kramer asked him if he should step aside because of the distractions of his political problems, Cuomo took that acid tongue shot at de Blasio’s stewardship, in essence saying it will take his leadership to bring New York City back from the coronavirus pandemic.

It was just too much for de Blasio to stomach.

“Clearly he is trying to distract attention from his own problems. He has got three women who have brought forward allegations of inappropriate activity and sexual harassment. He has a nursing home scandal. He should address his own problems,” the mayor said.

But de Blasio didn’t stop there. He was also skeptical of the emotional apology Cuomo made to three women who have accused him of harassment, especially Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former health aide who claimed he made her feel like he wanted to sleep with her based on what she called inappropriate questions.

Was Cuomo’s apology believable? Kramer asked de Blasio.

“No. No, I don’t think it changes anything,” the mayor said.

There was a certain irony in the mayor’s attack. Some of his own staffers, including former Press Secretary Karen Hinton, have charged that he, himself, is often dismissive of female staffers. The mayor got defensive when asked about it.

“I don’t agree with an of your characterization, with all due respect. It is a very, very intense place. It is. But it is a place where we focus on collegiality and a team environment,” de Blasio said.

Following his emotional press conference, Cuomo was behind closed doors again Thursday, presumably working on the budget, which has to be done by the end of the month.

Despite the governor’s problems, 55% of New Yorkers in a new poll think the governor should keep his job. That said, 59% don’t want him to run again in 2022.