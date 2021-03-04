MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man who was seen on police body cam video being kicked by officers is now suing the Suffolk County Police Department for alleged civil rights violations.
Chris Cruz is accused of stealing a Jeep last week and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash in Mount Sinai.
His attorney says Cruz was slapped, pushed, punched and kicked by officers, all while being handcuffed. He says officers also filed false reports.
“It was violence against another human being by police officers who thought that they were above the law and engaged not only in brutality, but in gang assault,” attorney Fred Brewington said.
Two officers have been suspended without pay and are being investigated by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Another four officers have been placed on restricted duty.