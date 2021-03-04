CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)COVID vaccines are now being administered overnight at Yankee Stadium.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being given to eligible residents of the Bronx.

The new pilot program allows the mass vaccination site to be open 24 hours a day.

The state is doing the same at the Javits Center and the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

