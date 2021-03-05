NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A paramedic was bitten on her face in a violent attack in Brooklyn.
A 17-year-old girl who had reportedly been trying to hurt herself in Sheepshead Bay was being placed onto a stretcher by medic Jenna Piscitello.
That's when police say the teen suddenly bit the woman on her left cheek.
Piscitello needed four stitches and could end up permanently scarred.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said, "The injuries sustained by our paramedic are horrific. No one should be attacked when they are at work, and certainly not EMTs and paramedics who respond to every incident with one mission — to save lives."
The teen is charged with assault.