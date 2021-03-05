NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An assistant building superintendent was killed and a resident was hurt in an elevator accident in Brooklyn on Friday.
It happened at a building on Parkside Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.
Investigators said the 54-year-old worker and the tenant were trying to retrieve a cell phone that was dropped into the elevator pit.
The worker was caught in moving hoist ropes and killed when the elevator was called to a different floor.
The accident is under investigation.