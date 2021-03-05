NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY responded to multiple fires in the cold overnight.
Firefighters battled a huge blaze around 11 p.m. to a restaurant on 74th Street in Jackson Heights.
Officials said it started in the basement before spreading through the restaurant and neighboring stores.
Five firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
Then shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to a fire on East 5th Street in the East Village.
After extinguishing the flames, they found an 80-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive suffering burns. She was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.
The most recent fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. on East 93rd Street in East Flatbush.
Four people were taken to the hospital after flames spread through the first floor of a residential building.