By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite plenty of sunshine, it'll be feeling more like January out there this afternoon. Highs will be about 10 degrees colder than yesterday, topping out in the mid 30s. With winds once again gusting to 30+ mph at times, expect it to feel more like the 20s at best.
It's another cold night as temps drop back into the 20s for most, and some upper teens far N&W. Wind chills will be in the teens.
The weekend is cold, but dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s both Saturday and Sunday with wind chills staying in the 20s.
We’ll start a warming trend after Sunday. Our dry stretch continues into next week with 60s in sight by midweek!