NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City movie theaters can welcome back audiences Friday, catching up to others across the rest of state.

Theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen at a time.

Masks and social distancing are required, except when eating or drinking, and seat will be assigned.

This comes nearly five months after Westchester County and Long Island theaters reopened, including the island’s oldest – Bellmore Movies and Showplace, which has been in business since 1908.

“It survived the Spanish flu and it has survived COVID,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said back in October.

Also happening Friday, billiard halls can reopen statewide, but they’re restricted to 35% capacity in New York City and 50% outside the city.

In New Jersey, wedding receptions can increase to 35% indoor capacity, up to 150 people. Outdoor receptions are also capped at 150.

“Aspects of life are beginning to feel a bit more normal,” Gov. Phil Murphy said this week.

Connecticut is loosing restrictions even further.

“While we’re lifting the capacity limits, we are going to maintain the mask and spacing requirements,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Starting March 19, all capacity limits will be lifted for restaurants, retail, gyms, offices, person services, museums and houses of worship.

The announcement elated many business owners and managers Thursday.

“It’s going to be double the numbers we’ve been doing lately, and be able to get everyone back to work,” restaurant manager Paul Murphy said.

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, subject to health death department guidance.

Movie theaters and performing arts venues remain capped at 50% capacity, and an 11 p.m. curfew remains for restaurants, as well as an eight-person limit per table.

“I’m just going to keep the bars closed, if they’re just a drinking establishment, a little longer,” said Lamont.

Then by April 2, outdoor amusement parks can open, outdoor venues can increase to 50% capacity, and indoor stadiums can reopen at 10%.