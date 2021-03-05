CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:coast guard, jones beach, Local TV, New York, NYPD

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic rescue in the Atlantic, 14 miles south of Jones Beach.

The Coast Guard called in the NYPD‘s aviation and scuba unit late Thursday afternoon to rescue an injured crew member on board a fishing vessel.

NYPD divers climbed aboard and treated him for a head injury.

The crew member was then hoisted up into a helicopter and flown to Staten Island University Medical Center in critical condition.

CBSNewYork Team