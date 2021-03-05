JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a dramatic rescue in the Atlantic, 14 miles south of Jones Beach.
The Coast Guard called in the NYPD‘s aviation and scuba unit late Thursday afternoon to rescue an injured crew member on board a fishing vessel.
NYPD divers climbed aboard and treated him for a head injury.
Yesterday officers from the @NYPDSpecialops Aviation Unit received a distress call of an injured crew member on board a fishing vessel. Officers from the Aviation & Scuba Unit were immediately deployed & commenced in the rescue operations. Watch the video ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MC6vddeI59
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 5, 2021
The crew member was then hoisted up into a helicopter and flown to Staten Island University Medical Center in critical condition.