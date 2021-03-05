NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured Friday after responding to clashes between protesters in Midtown.
CBS2 has been told the afternoon protests on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street involved a group demonstrating for police reform and another group in support of former president Donald Trump.
The NYPD says someone threw a bottle containing bleach, which got into an officer’s eyes.
Four arrests were made for various crimes, including assaults on police officers and weapons possession. Violent actions will not be tolerated from those who claim to be “peaceful protestors”. pic.twitter.com/kke0GzpwAw
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 5, 2021
Four people were arrested, and multiple weapons were seized, including a hammer, brass knuckles and an unidentified type of spray.