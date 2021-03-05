CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was injured Friday after responding to clashes between protesters in Midtown.

CBS2 has been told the afternoon protests on Fifth Avenue near 57th Street involved a group demonstrating for police reform and another group in support of former president Donald Trump.

The NYPD says someone threw a bottle containing bleach, which got into an officer’s eyes.

Four people were arrested, and multiple weapons were seized, including a hammer, brass knuckles and an unidentified type of spray.

