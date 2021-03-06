CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are hospitalized Saturday following a stabbing in Brooklyn.

Police responded to a reported assault inside a home on Weirfield Street in Bushwick around 9 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Senate Moves Forward With Stimulus Bill Marathon After Nearly 12 Hour Stalemate

Officers said they found a man who was stabbed in his abdomen and a woman with a wound on her hand.

READ MORE: New York Weather: CBS2’s 3/6 Saturday Morning Forecast

An officer fired his weapon during an apparent encounter with a pit bull, but no one was hurt.

Sources told CBS2 the victims are married, but it’s unclear if this was a domestic violence incident. Sources said police are talking to the couple’s son.

MORE NEWS: Several Hurt, Including 2 Children, After Car Slams Into Outdoor Dining Structure In Midtown

Both victims are expected to be OK.

CBSNewYork Team