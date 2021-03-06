NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are hospitalized Saturday following a stabbing in Brooklyn.
Police responded to a reported assault inside a home on Weirfield Street in Bushwick around 9 p.m. Friday.
Officers said they found a man who was stabbed in his abdomen and a woman with a wound on her hand.
An officer fired his weapon during an apparent encounter with a pit bull, but no one was hurt.
Sources told CBS2 the victims are married, but it's unclear if this was a domestic violence incident. Sources said police are talking to the couple's son.
Both victims are expected to be OK.