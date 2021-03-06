By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRR!!! It was a cold and blustery Saturday afternoon and there were even some flurries moving through.
Expect clearing skies this evening and it'll be another frigid night with temps in the teens and 20s.
Tomorrow will be a much brighter day overall with more sunshine but still a chilly breeze… Still, temps will be a few notches higher in the upper 30s – feeling more like the upper 20s for many.
MORE NEWS:
Monday will start off a warming trend with temps closer to normal in the mid 40s under bright skies… with highs reaching the lower & mid 60s by midweek!