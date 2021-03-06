By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Bundle up! Expect a cold, but mainly dry weekend. If you were out earlier on, a few scattered flakes were flying here and there. No big deal, but they're out there, riding in on a brisk northwest wind.
Otherwise, it’s a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills will stay in the 20s.
It’s another cold night with temps dropping into the 20s for most and teens N&W. Winds will diminish, along with the cloud cover.
Sunday will feature more in the way of sunshine with similar temps… Mainly in the upper 30s.
Then get ready! Not only does our dry stretch continue, we’ll get into a big warming trend next week.
Temps go from near normal on Monday to the 60s by midweek. A true taste of spring!

Have a great weekend.