NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old child in Harlem.
Officers were sent to a NYCHA building on West 131st Street just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault inside an apartment.
When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy lying inside the living room. He was unconscious and unresponsive.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
