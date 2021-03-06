NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More coronavirus vaccination sites are now open across New York, including one in the city that will give out doses 24/7.

The Javits Center is now running around the clock, and the demand is high, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Saturday, a long line wrapped around the side of the building as thousands of New York State residents got a shot in the arm.

The Javits Center mass vaccination hub opened around midnight. The newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available there in the overnight hours only.

Vaccines are available by appointment only.

One 90-year-old woman who spoke to CBS2 didn’t mind waiting in line in the cold to get her first dose.

“This was a smooth, extraordinary operation. The National Guard should be highly complimented and everyone. It was just an extraordinary experience,” Upper East Side resident Ruth Oppenheim said.

Another vaccination site also just opened in the Bronx. It’s located in Co-Op City, which was especially hard hit by the pandemic.

Once it ramps up, 1,000 people a day will be vaccinated there.

It will also help those who can’t go out to get a vaccine.

“Now that we have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we can finally reach our homebound seniors because it is a vaccine that is so much easier to work with. It does not require the same refrigeration. It’s one shot. It’s one shot, and you’re done,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said mass vaccination sites will run overnight until supply of the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine runs out. Then it will be scaled back down until more doses come in.

Meanwhile, another arena in the area is being turned into a vaccination hub.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Saturday that vaccines will soon be available at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

“We’re focused on continuing to ramp up our capacity for vaccination as more supply is anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks,” Curran said in a statement.

The site is expected to launch later in March.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.