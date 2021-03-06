NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law, and once signed, money from the plan will help New York City get back on its feet.
The MTA is expected to get more than $6 billion.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Meets With President Biden, VP Harris At White House To Discuss COVID Relief
MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye says funding will be needed to help bring back ridership, as well as help prevent service cuts and layoffs as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.
The New York City Hospitality Alliance says its industry is set to get more than $28 billion. It will be used to help struggling restaurants and bars.
Businesses will be able to apply for grants to help pay rent, payroll and other eligible expenses.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The nearly $2 trillion relief package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making less than $75,000 a year. It also extends weekly $300 unemployment benefits.
Lawmakers removed the measure for a $15 minimum wage hike and dropped a push to raise temporary jobless benefits to $400.MORE NEWS: Senate Passes Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill After 'Vote-A-Rama'
The relief bill goes back to the House next week, where it is expected to pass before Biden signs it into law.