By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)President Joe Biden‘s COVID-19 relief bill is one step closer to becoming law, and once signed, money from the plan will help New York City get back on its feet.

The MTA is expected to get more than $6 billion.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye says funding will be needed to help bring back ridership, as well as help prevent service cuts and layoffs as the city continues to recover from the pandemic.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance says its industry is set to get more than $28 billion. It will be used to help struggling restaurants and bars.

Businesses will be able to apply for grants to help pay rent, payroll and other eligible expenses.

The nearly $2 trillion relief package includes $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals making less than $75,000 a year. It also extends weekly $300 unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers removed the measure for a $15 minimum wage hike and dropped a push to raise temporary jobless benefits to $400.

The relief bill goes back to the House next week, where it is expected to pass before Biden signs it into law.

