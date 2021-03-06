By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend everyone! The cold air remains in place all weekend long. Morning temps are expected to be in the 20s both days, and high temps are not getting out of the 30s.
Saturday is cloudier and slightly colder than Sunday. But good news looms; by Tuesday we will be 10 degrees above average and well into the 60s after that.
We will also continue our dry stretch for at least another five or six days.
Colder weather will return in the longer term, but a pleasant preview to spring is most welcome!
Have a great weekend.